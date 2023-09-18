comScore

Tinder partners with Center for Social Research for safety guide on platform

The online dating app will use the NGO CSR India's insights amid the intersection of technology and violence against women.

Users in the age bracket of 18-25 make up 50 percent of the platform’s community. Moreover, even LGBTQIA+ community have found their voice on the platform, which accounts to 54 percent, added Aahana Dhar in the report. (Representative Image: Mika Baumeister via Unsplash)

Online dating app Tinder has partnered with not-for-profit organisation Centre for Social Research to offer safety guidance to its users. The move is in order to provide and ensure the safety of Tinder users, through the utilisation of the NGO CSR India's insights amid the intersection of technology and violence against women. The users of the platform will get a prompt through in-app message for gaining access to ‘Dating Safety Guideline’.

In a media report, Aahana Dhar, communications director, Tinder highlighted that the platform makes use of machine learning (ML) to flag harmful words that pop up during conversations.

Users in the age bracket of 18-25 make up 50 percent of the platform’s community. Moreover, even LGBTQIA+ community have found their voice on the platform, which accounts to 54 percent, added Dhar in the report. Moreover, the platform also provides the feature which allows users to hide their sexuality.


