comScore

How it Works

TMC nominates TOI consulting editor Sagarika Ghose as Rajya Sabha candidate

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday allotted Rajya Sabha ticket to senior journalist Sagarika Ghose for the upcoming election on February 27.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2024 12:08 PM
TMC nominates TOI consulting editor Sagarika Ghose as Rajya Sabha candidate
Ghose expressed excitement and stated that her inspiration was the TMC leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee and her "formidable courage". (Image sourced via X)

On Sunday, The Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated senior journalist Sagarika Ghose as their candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on February 27. Ghose, spouse of Rajdeep Sardesai has been the consulting editor at the Times of India and started her career with ToI in 1991.

Ghose expressed excitement and stated that her inspiration was the TMC leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee and her "formidable courage".

“I am delighted and honoured to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the @AITCofficial. I remain inspired by the formidable courage of @MamataOfficial, India's only woman chief minister. My commitment to constitutional democratic values remains unflinching,” Ghose posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ghose, an experienced journalist, columnist, and writer, graduated from St. Stephen's College in New Delhi before securing a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford University. There, she pursued her postgraduate studies in Modern History. Commencing her career in journalism in 1991, she has lent her expertise to renowned publications including The Times of India, Outlook, and The Indian Express.

Throughout her career, Ghose has been recognized with several awards in journalism, including the C. H Mohammed Koya National Journalism Award and the Best Anchor Award from the Indian Television Academy. She is the daughter of Bhaskar Ghose, the former director general of Doordarshan. Sagarika Ghose is married to Indian news anchor, journalist, and author Rajdeep Sardesai.

Besides Ghose, the TMC has put forward three other candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls: Sushmita Dev, former head of the Congress’ women’s wing and former Lok Sabha member; Mamata Bala Thakur, a leader from the Dalit Matua community and ex-Lok Sabha member; and Nadimul Haque, the incumbent Rajya Sabha member. The elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states are scheduled for February 27. In West Bengal, which has 16 Rajya Sabha seats, the TMC currently holds 14. Among these, the terms of five members - Nadimul Haque, Subhashis Chakraborty, Abir Biswas, Dr. Santanu Sen, and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi - will expire in April.


Tags
First Published on Feb 12, 2024 12:08 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Union Minister L. Murugan reveals PM Modi sleeps for 3.5 hours, does not eat after 6 pm

Union Minister L. Murugan reveals PM Modi sleeps for 3.5 hours, does not eat after 6 pm

How it Works

How Google CEO Sundar Pichai uses of the speed control feature on YouTube

How Google CEO Sundar Pichai uses of the speed control feature on YouTube

How it Works

X to partner with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE); to produce WWE Speed Series

X to partner with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE); to produce WWE Speed Series

How it Works

Jagran Prakashan recorded Rs 366.77 crore as ad revenues

Jagran Prakashan recorded Rs 366.77 crore as ad revenues

How it Works

More advertisers eye CTV boost before IPL 2024; JioCinema had 40 advertisers on CTV during 2023 IPL

More advertisers eye CTV boost before IPL 2024; JioCinema had 40 advertisers on CTV during 2023 IPL

How it Works

Spotify paid $9 bn to music industry in 2023

Spotify paid $9 bn to music industry in 2023

How it Works

Layoffs: Cash-strapped airline SpiceJet to layoff about 1,400 employees

Layoffs: Cash-strapped airline SpiceJet to layoff about 1,400 employees