Toyota to pull out as Olympic sponsor after Paris Games this year

Vehicle manufacturer Toyota Motor Corp. has decided to not renew its top-level sponsorship contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after the Paris Games this summer. The 10-year contract, which included four games including the Tokyo Games in 2021, was signed in 2015 and is set to expire this year.

The company will instead provide direct financial assistance to athletes and support para-sports, according to a report by AP. Under its sponsorship deal with the IOC, the auto manufacturer has provided financial aid and transportation during the Olympics.

The carmaker intends to continue its sponsorship agreement with the International Paralympic Committee in the interim. Additionally, it intends to keep managing a combined 30 rugby, baseball, and other sports teams.