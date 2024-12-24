            

TRAI's latest amendments mandate affordable Voice+SMS packs

Under Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations, TRAI has introduced certain amendments including a separate mandate for Special Tariff Voucher (STV) for Voice & SMS to give consumers an option to pay for the services they require.

By  Storyboard18Dec 24, 2024 9:25 AM
TRAI's latest amendments mandate affordable Voice+SMS packs
TRAI had released a consultation paper on July 26, 2024, to review the TCPR, 2012.

To provide benefits to certain segments of consumers especially the elderly persons and those living in rural areas, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued certain amendments to the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations (TCPR) and Telecommunication Tariff.

TRAI had released a consultation paper on July 26, 2024, to review the TCPR, 2012.

This consultation paper specifically addressed the issues of choice of tariff availability, validity of vouchers, colour coding of vouchers and denomination of vouchers in the interest of concerned stakeholders i.e. consumers and Telecom service Providers (TSPs).

An Open House Discussion (OHD) on the consultation paper was held through video conferencing on October 21.

Key features of the regulations include:

(i) To mandate separate Special Tariff Voucher (STV) for Voice & SMS to give consumers an option to pay for the services they require in general and to provide benefit to certain segments of consumers especially the elderly persons and those living in rural areas;

(ii) the cap on validity period for STV and Combo Vouchers (CV) has been increased from existing ninety (90) days to three hundred and sixty-five (365) days for the benefit of consumers;

(iii) colour coding of vouchers as it exists in the physical form has been done away with in view of the prominence of online re-charges;

(iv) The reserving of denomination of rs 10/- and multiple thereof only for top-up voucher has been done away with, while retaining mandate of at least one Top Up voucher of denomination of Rs 10/- provided by TTO (50th amendment) Order 2012.

The amendments have been made in definitions of STV and CV in the Telecommunication Tariff Order, 1999, to align with the amendments made in TCPR.


Tags
First Published on Dec 24, 2024 9:25 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Retailers suggest 'Uber-like platform' to help Kirana stores compete with quick commerce firms

Retailers suggest 'Uber-like platform' to help Kirana stores compete with quick commerce firms

How it Works

Ministry of Consumer Affairs unveils AI-powered complaint assistant 'Jagriti'

Ministry of Consumer Affairs unveils AI-powered complaint assistant 'Jagriti'

How it Works

India to lead global digital infrastructure space; e-retail penetration to hit 10% by 2027: Report

India to lead global digital infrastructure space; e-retail penetration to hit 10% by 2027: Report

How it Works

Google seeks to ease search agreements to avert tougher antitrust penalties

Google seeks to ease search agreements to avert tougher antitrust penalties

How it Works

NCLAT approves Sapphire Media's acquisition of Big 92.7 FM

NCLAT approves Sapphire Media's acquisition of Big 92.7 FM

How it Works

From Paytm to Flipkart, India's top startups let go of thousands of employees in 2024

From Paytm to Flipkart, India's top startups let go of thousands of employees in 2024

How it Works

GST Council discusses taxation on popcorn, caramelised popcorn in Jaisalmer meeting; taxes set at 12%, 18%

GST Council discusses taxation on popcorn, caramelised popcorn in Jaisalmer meeting; taxes set at 12%, 18%