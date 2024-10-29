            
      Truecaller urges TRAI to allow telcos to work with third party apps to curb spam: report

      In its suggestions to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to regulate spam, Truecaller asked to allow telcos to work with third-party apps for AI-enabled spam solutions.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 29, 2024 9:17 AM
      Truecaller has also urged TRAI for clear definitions for fraud calls and messages. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Truecaller has suggested the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) allow telecommunication companies to work with third-party apps for AI-enabled spam solutions.

      TRAI has sought stakeholders' suggestions and comments to tackle spammers and the rules required to effectively use AI-based spam detection systems.

      In its comments to TRAI, Truecaller argued that all telcos may not have the resources to create AI/ML-based solutions independently, to curb spam, according to a media report.

      To curb spam, telcos, regulators, and third-party entities need to be able to share relevant data with each other in a secure and compliant manner, it was suggested.

      TRAI had put in place new regulations that mandate the use of AI spam filters for incoming calls and short messaging services (SMS), starting May 1, 2023.

      The company has also urged TRAI for clear definitions for fraud calls and messages.

      The Authority has been urging both private and public telecom operators to take effective and stringent measures to curb unsolicited calls, pesky callers, and spammers and has sought proactive action from all the stakeholders.

      In its recent consultation paper on terms, conditions of network authorisations under Telecom Act, released on October 22, TRAI has sought written comments and counter comments from the stakeholders.

      With over more than 7.9 lakh complaints reported against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) in the first half of the year 2024 (January to June), TRAI also has taken stringent measures to combat the pesky callers and spammers.

      Following its stringent directives to all Access Providers, issued on August 13, telcos have blacklisted over 50 entities and disconnected more than 2.75 lakh SIP DID/mobile numbers/telecom resources.

      In its directive, TRAI mandated telcos to immediately stop promotional voice calls from unregistered senders or telemarketers using SIP, PRI, or other telecom resources.


