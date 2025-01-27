World Pickleball League to marginally boost adex; Expected 12mn viewership, Rs 100 crore ad revenue

As pickleball gains popularity among viewers in India, the inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL) is set expected to draw a viewership of approximately 8-12 million across its broadcast platforms, including Sony Sports Network and FanCode, industry experts tell Storyboard18 .

With the potential to attract eyeballs, the league is expected to push the country's advertising expenditure by around two percent and could rake in Rs 100 crore in advertising revenue.

Kicked off on January 24 and to continue until February 2 at Mumbai's Cricket Club of India, WPBL consists of six teams— Dilli Dillwale, Pune United, Mumbai Pickle Power, Bengaluru Jawans, Chennai Super Champs, and Hyderabad Superstars— who will compete in a ten-day tournament featuring 18 matches and 48 international players from 14 countries.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer- distribution and international business, and head - sports business at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), tells Storyboard18 that he expects the league to perform very well on the network and keep the viewers engaged.

Pickleball is a relatively new sport and has already attracted a dedicated following with early adopters from the elite urban class.

"With this target group, it is the metros that are expected to see the most interest in the WPL and contribute the most to the viewership. Mumbai is the Pickleball Capital of India followed by Bengaluru with other urban centres like Gurgaon also picking up the sport.

Brands like PNG Jewellers, Dove, Volvo and Barclays are sponsors attached to the league. In addition to that, Sony Sports is currently in conversation with healthcare and lifestyle brands too. The immediate task for a new league is to generate awareness, he adds, which will be done through effective communication on our sports network and social media platforms.

However, considering this is SPNI and FanCode's first pickleball event, there’s significant storytelling required, say experts.

"We need to introduce viewers to the players, including the players, and build narratives around the games. This won’t happen overnight—it will take time and collaboration from all stakeholders to educate viewers, craft compelling stories, and establish pickleball as a sport with strong followership. The potential is tremendous, but it requires sustained investment and effort.

Our priority right now is to help brands appreciate the value of associating with pickleball and encourage them to explore this opportunity. We have already got Hudle on board as a co-presenting sponsor, and at the same time, we are reaching out to companies across auto, QSR, handset, and FMCG sector," shares Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode.

From a brand perspective, building a strong association with a sport takes time and investment, as seen with Emirates with Football or HSBC with Rugby Sevens.

Currently, pickleball offers a unique opportunity for brands to establish themselves early in this space before it becomes highly competitive.

"The sport has all the potential to create a splash with the advertisers," adds Colaco.

The Advertisers' Paddle

One of the world's fastest-growing sports, Pickleball has gained significant traction in India with over 50,000 players and nearly 1,000 courts as of 2024. The way pickleball has picked up globally and in India in the last couple of years, experts say it is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and for broadcasters it is an opportunity to take a new sport to audiences.

With 40% of players being women, the game is set to attract a significant female viewership, offering a unique opportunity for brands targeting women to connect with an engaged and active audience.

This suggests that brand endorsements can be of various categories and not just restricted to those that are directly associated with sports and fitness. "Brands that aim to engage and keep up with the latest trends can capitalise on this new urging opportunity in the sports advertising market", notes Prathamesh Patil, senior media manager, BC Web Wise.

"A successful professional league, or in case of WPBL, could generate Rs 50-100 crore in advertising revenue during its first 3-5 years, attracting major brands to associate with the sport"

Brand sponsorships for the WPL, according to Patil, are priced between Rs 9 crore for a three-year deal and Rs 10–12 crore for a five-year partnership, while team sponsorships are estimated at Rs 4 crore per year.

The ad rates will remain affordable, and with the growing interest in pickleball, this tournament is positioned as an attractive opportunity for advertisers looking to engage with India's expanding sports audience, say experts.

"The WPBL is expected to draw a viewership of approximately 8–12 million across its broadcast platforms, including Sony Sports Network and FanCode," highlights Patil.

For reference, the country's biggest league- the Indian Premier League in 2024 recorded an audience reach of more than 546 million on Star Sports alone, with ad revenue in the range of Rs 4000-Rs 5000 crore.

According to Karan Taurani, SVP at Elara Capital, the WPBL has the potential to push the sports adex in a small manner, by a percentage or two.