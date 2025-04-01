            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • zomatos-ai-push-leads-to-600-job-cuts-in-customer-support-report-60992

Zomato's AI push leads to 600 job cuts in customer support: Report

The Gurugram-based food delivery platform hired 1,500 employees under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Program (ZAAP) a year ago in customer support roles across sales, operation, programme management departments

By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2025 2:28 PM
Zomato's AI push leads to 600 job cuts in customer support: Report
Mass layoffs seen in Zomato as the company leverages on AI tech

Zomato has reportedly laid off 600 employees from its customer support team within a year of hiring. This comes as the company announced an AI-powered customer support platform, called Nugget, to automate its operation in February this year. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has said that Nugget is able to resolve up to 80% of queries automatically, can learn and adapt in real-time, and doesn't require users to know coding.

The Gurugram-based food delivery platform hired 1,500 employees under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Program (ZAAP) a year ago in customer support roles across sales, operation, programme management departments. However, hundreds of these contractual workers did not get a renewal at the end of their tenures, Moneycontrol reported.

The affected employees were given one month's salary as compensation and terminated without any notice period.

Goyal, in one of his posts on the X platform, said that Nuggets was built in more than three years and has achieved over 15 million interactions every month for Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure.

Zomato witnessed a 57% drop in consolidated net profit in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The startup reported Rs 59 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 138 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The drop in profit was attributed to a rise in expenses linked to Blinkit's expansion.


Tags
First Published on Apr 1, 2025 2:28 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

CCI raids could accelerate shift from “media muscle” to “strategic agility”, writes indie ad agency Famous Innovations founder

CCI raids could accelerate shift from “media muscle” to “strategic agility”, writes indie ad agency Famous Innovations founder

How it Works

Burnout crisis grips India's IT sector: 25% of professionals work 70+ hours weekly: Report

Burnout crisis grips India's IT sector: 25% of professionals work 70+ hours weekly: Report

How it Works

Breaking News Dominates Viewer Engagement: BrandPulse Report

Breaking News Dominates Viewer Engagement: BrandPulse Report

How it Works

SEBI’s ID mandate for intermediary ads welcomed, but industry seeks stronger AI oversight

SEBI’s ID mandate for intermediary ads welcomed, but industry seeks stronger AI oversight

How it Works

Sun TV Network’s Kal Radio gets NCLT approval for Udaya FM amalgamation

Sun TV Network’s Kal Radio gets NCLT approval for Udaya FM amalgamation

How it Works

Sports AdEx up 7% in 2024 to reach Rs 7,989 cr: GroupM

Sports AdEx up 7% in 2024 to reach Rs 7,989 cr: GroupM

How it Works

India’s express logistics market poised for rapid growth, to hit 24-29 billion shipments by FY 2030: Redseer Report

India’s express logistics market poised for rapid growth, to hit 24-29 billion shipments by FY 2030: Redseer Report