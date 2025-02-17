            

Zomato unveils AI-powered no-code customer support platform 'Nugget'

Nugget has been handling over 15 million support interactions per month for industry leaders like Zomato, Blinkit and Hyperpure.

By  Storyboard18Feb 17, 2025 4:39 PM
Nugget marks the first product from Zomato Labs, Zomato’s incubator for in-house innovations.

Zomato has officially launched Nugget, an AI-native, no-code customer support platform designed to help businesses scale their support operations seamlessly. As per the company, the platform is highly customizable, cost-effective and eliminates the need for a dedicated development team, offering effortless automation without rigid workflows.

Nugget has been engineered to resolve up to 80% of customer queries autonomously, continuously learning and adapting in real-time. The platform requires zero coding experience, making it an accessible and efficient solution for businesses looking to enhance their customer service.

Originally built as an internal tool, Nugget has been handling over 15 million support interactions per month for industry leaders like Zomato, Blinkit and Hyperpure. Now, Zomato is making it available to businesses worldwide, with 90% of companies who have seen Nugget choosing to sign up.

Nugget marks the first product from Zomato Labs, Zomato’s incubator for in-house innovations. The company has hinted at more exciting launches in the pipeline, promising further advancements in AI-driven business solutions.


First Published on Feb 17, 2025 4:39 PM

