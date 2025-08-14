Police clear Ekta Kapoor in case over depiction of Indian soldiers in web series

Mumbai Police have told a local court that an inquiry found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in allegations against television and film producer Ekta Kapoor, whose streaming platform, Alt Balaji, was accused of disrespecting Indian soldiers in one of its web series, a per a PTI report.

In a report submitted to the Bandra magistrate’s court earlier this month, police said no serving or retired armed forces officer had lodged a complaint against Kapoor or the platform, and therefore no legal action had been initiated. The report also noted that a related case had already been registered in Madhya Pradesh, making a second case unnecessary.

The complaint was originally filed by YouTuber Vikas Pathak, known online as “Hindustani Bhau,” who accused Kapoor and Alt Balaji of tarnishing the nation’s pride by showing an Indian Army uniform in an objectionable scene. Pathak’s filing also named Kapoor’s parents, Shobha and Jeetendra Kapoor, as well as Alt Balaji, according to the news report.

The police report clarified that while the Kapoors were directors of Balaji Telefilms, they did not hold directorships in Alt Balaji. “No criminality has been found in the nature of the allegations made by the complainant,” the report stated.