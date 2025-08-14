Centre urges food industry to ensure ethical labelling, honest ads to safeguard consumer health

The Centre on August 13 called on the food industry to adopt ethical practices in labelling and advertising to protect public health and uphold consumer rights.

The appeal came during a National Stakeholder Consultation on “Comprehensive Analysis of Regulatory Framework on Food Labelling, Advertisement and Claims,” organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW).

Highlighting the growing importance of transparency in the sector, MHFW Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stressed the need for integrity in communication.

"Things are changing rapidly today. We are now exposed to the entire world, which means we must adopt many positive changes and best practices, while also scrutinizing food products more closely," she said.

Echoing the sentiment, Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, urged manufacturers to refrain from misleading claims.

"Food labelling should not just be a marketing tool, but it should also be treated as the most essential factor of trust between a manufacturer and a consumer. We want truthful and honest declaration of whatever is contained in the food product, and the consumer should be left to make the final choice," she said.