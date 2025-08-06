Govt enforces OTT oversight with IT Rules and 3-tier content regulation

ADVERTISEMENT
The Government of India is taking a two-pronged approach to balance creative freedom with responsible content distribution in the digital era, while also aggressively promoting the country’s creative technology ecosystem.
In a statement submitted to the Lok Sabha today, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined key developments related to OTT platform regulation, government advertising policies, and support for the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) sector.
While freedom of expression including creative freedom is protected under Article 19 of the Constitution, the government has also recognized the potential harms of unregulated digital content. To that end, the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 were introduced under the IT Act, 2000.
These rules mandate OTT platforms to comply with a Code of Ethics and prohibit transmission of content that violates existing laws. A three-tier grievance redressal mechanism has been established:
- Level I: Self-regulation by publishers - Level II: Oversight by publisher associations - Level III: Government monitoring and oversight
Complaints received by the Ministry are directed to the concerned OTT platforms for resolution in accordance with these rules. The government, following inter-ministerial consultations, has blocked 43 OTT platforms for publishing obscene content.
Positioning India as a global hub for media innovation, the government is doubling down on its promotion of the AVGC-XR sector, a fast-growing space that spans animation, gaming, AR/VR, and visual storytelling.
Furthering institutional support, the government has established the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to offer world-class education in creative technologies, modelled on IITs and IIMs.