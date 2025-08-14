Rapido debuts food delivery service 'Ownly' in Bengaluru

Ride-hailing giant Rapido has officially entered the food delivery space with the launch of its dedicated app, Ownly, now available on Google Play Store.

The service is currently live in two Bengaluru neighbourhoods - Koramangala and HSR Layout - marking the brand's first public step into a market long dominated by Swiggy and Zomato.

Positioning itself as a no-hidden-charges, value-driven alternative, Ownly charges only GST and a Rs 20 delivery fee for orders above Rs 99.

Unlike its rivals, the platform has opted for a flat subscription fee for restaurants instead of taking a commission on each order. The fee structure is set at Rs 25 for orders worth Rs 400 and below, and Rs 50 for orders above Rs 400.

Restaurants will also not be allowed to impose separate packaging fees and must keep prices consistent with their dine-in menus. To further differentiate itself, Rapido is offering eateries the choice to use their own delivery fleet or access Rapido's existing rider network at no extra cost.

On the consumer side, Ownly places a strong focus on affordability. Partner restaurants are required to list at least four meal options under Rs 150, featured in a dedicated 'Meals for One' section on the app.

Visibility for eateries will be determined by customer ratings instead of paid promotions, and restaurants will have access to customer data - a perk rarely offered by competitors.

The Bengaluru launch follows months of onboarding partner restaurants during the pilot phase, with Rapido now ready to test its model in a live market.