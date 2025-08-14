FedEx, DHL, UPS execs to face rare cross-examination in India antitrust probe

ADVERTISEMENT
Top executives of major courier companies - FedEx, DHL, UPS, and Aramex - in India are set to be cross-examined in the coming weeks by The Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP), which has accused them of price collusion, Reuters reported.
This development marks a rare turn in Indian antitrust proceedings, according to a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order reviewed by Reuters.
The move follows a December 2024 finding by the CCI that there was "no evidence" of the courier majors sharing commercial information or engaging in cartel-like behaviour. The 2022 case, triggered by allegations from the FIP, centred on accusations that the companies colluded on prices, discounts, and fuel surcharges.
The CCI has now found merit in the publishers' request to interrogate the executives, stating the FIP had "demonstrated sufficient cause" for such proceedings.
Those named in the order include Subhasish Chakraborty (MD, DTDC Express), R.S. Subramanian (MD, DHL Express India), Suvendu Choudhury (VP, FedEx India), Percy Avari (GM, Aramex India), and Abbas Panju (MD, UPS Express India), the report stated.
While DHL maintained it operates in full compliance with laws and is cooperating with the CCI, the other companies, as well as the FIP, have not commented on the matter.
Antitrust experts say allowing a complainant to cross-examine company executives is uncommon in India and could potentially after the case's direction.
The Indian courier and parcel delivery market, projected to grow 11% annually to $14.3 billion by 2030 according to Mordor Intelligence, has become increasingly competitive amid a boom in e-commerce.
However, this renewed probe could be a setback for the sector, which has already faced global scrutiny - including a $735 million fine in France in 2015 against several logistics giants for price collusion, the report added.