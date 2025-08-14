Instagram developing "Picks" feature to help users find common interests

ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram is developing a new feature called “Picks,” an internal prototype designed to help users find common interests with their friends. The Meta-owned company confirmed the feature though it is not yet being tested publicly, as per reports.
The feature was first discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. Screenshots he shared suggest that users will select their favorite movies, books, TV shows, games, and music, which Instagram will then use to identify overlaps with friends.
While no official details have been released, the feature aligns with Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s stated focus for 2025: enhancing creativity and connection. In a January post, Mosseri said the platform would "explore new ways to connect with friends" and "make consuming content more interactive and social."
The introduction of Picks could face a mixed reception, as some users have already expressed frustration with the app’s growing number of features, particularly after the recent launch of Instagram Map. It remains uncertain if or when "Picks" will officially roll out.