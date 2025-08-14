Supreme Court to revisit controversial stray dog relocation order

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday take up a high-profile, suo motu case on the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region, following days of public outcry over a recent ruling. The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria, is set to review the matter after protests erupted nationwide.

The controversy stems from an August 11 order by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan directing the permanent relocation of all stray dogs from Delhi’s streets to shelters “at the earliest.” The court, citing what it called an “extremely grim” rise in dog bite incidents, also instructed local authorities to create shelters capable of housing roughly 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks, with capacity to expand over time.

In its ruling, the bench warned that any “individual or organisation” obstructing the relocation effort could face contempt proceedings.

The backlash prompted Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai to say he “will look into it” after petitioners in the stray dog case raised concerns over the August 11 verdict.

The petitioners, including the Conference for Human Rights (India), have argued that existing laws — notably the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001 — already require regular sterilisation and immunisation programs to manage stray populations. They contend these measures have not been properly enforced.

The case also intersects with earlier judicial directions. In May 2024, a bench led by Justice J.K. Maheshwari transferred pending petitions on stray dogs to respective high courts, suggesting a more localised approach.