Russia curbs voice calls on Telegram and WhatsApp, citing legal violations

ADVERTISEMENT
Russian authorities on Wednesday announced a partial restriction on voice calls made through popular messaging apps Telegram and WhatsApp, marking another step in the country's tightening grip over its online space, as per media reports.
In a statement, Russia's state media and internet regulator Roskomnadzor said the move was necessary to combat criminal activity.
The agency alleged that "according to law enforcement agencies and numerous appeals from citizens, foreign messengers Telegram and WhatsApp have become the main voice services used to deceive and extort money, and to involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities."
The regulator further claimed that repeated requests to the platforms to implement countermeasures had gone unanswered. Neither Telegram nor WhatsApp immediately responded to the accusations, the reports added.
However, a WhatsApp spokesperson issued a statement defending the encrypted messaging service, saying it "defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people."
The decision is the latest in a series of measures by Moscow to exert control over the internet.
In recent years, Russian authorities have passed sweeping laws, blocked non-compliant platforms, and deployed advanced technology to monitor and influence online traffic.