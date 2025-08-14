Google India's marketing director Neha Barjatya steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Barjatya, who led Google India, as the marketing director, has stepped down from her position.
In a note, he shared, "After nearly 14 incredible years, I am moving on from Google. It's hard to put into words what this journey has meant to me. From the early days of mobile internet to the accelerated digitisation of India, and now the exciting AI era… from the first ever Great Online Shopping Festival, to Internet Saathi - one of the largest digital literacy initiatives in the world, a decade of Google for India events, the plethora of campaigns - bringing back Mr. India with Pixel to gamifying Search with Google Googlies, kickstarting Pixel manufacturing in India, and most recently launching Gemini — it’s truly been the ride of a lifetime."
Barjatya began her career in advertising at Lintas as a management trainee and then joined Zee Tumer as a marketing executive. At Viacom18 Media, she headed marketing - branded content.
Barjatya began her career at Google India as head of business marketing and digitizing India Initiatives, and then was the founder of Internet Saathi.