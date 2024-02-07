A robust and dynamic media ecosystem is essential for realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047: MIB's Anurag Thakur

The Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024, concluded on Tuesday. Anurag Thakur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Government of India spoke about the rapid digitisation of India and how it will affect the country’s fast-evolving media landscape. Post the event, Thakur took to X to share his overall thoughts on the event and this digital era.

“It was my pleasure to be part of the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024, celebrating excellence in digital initiatives that have profoundly contributed to Bharat’s progress,” Thakur said.

“Congratulations to all the winners, and my heartfelt gratitude to the organisers and jury members at Storyboard18 for their contribution in bringing to the fore and recognizing the pioneers in our digital journey, who have set global standards for innovation and excellence,” he added.

“In an era defined by technology, digital media plays a pivotal role in nation-building; creating awareness of the Government’s initiatives at the grassroots, providing credible content, and practising responsible journalism.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, technology has become a tool for citizen empowerment and access to public services. The Government acknowledges the role of the media and its role in the transforming society.

A robust and dynamic media ecosystem is essential for realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. I also urge the media industry to embark on this journey, and together, let us shape a brighter future and an informed society,” he said.

During his speech at the conclave, speaking on fair, fact-checked reporting, Thakur said, “Responsible and fair and balanced journalism should be practiced but unfortunately some foreign media organisations are working with anti-India bias. Fabricated reports come out of these media houses who malign the country’s image as well as the image of credible media in the country They must be identified and called out.”

“Upholding responsible, fair, and balanced journalism is paramount. Our party which is the Bharatiya Janata Party upholds freedom of speech and the press autonomy and will continue to support it in the years to come but journalists should focus on conveying news rather than creating it,” he added.

Acknowledging how monetisation models of digital news publishers do not align with the incentives big tech platforms put on speed, clickbait content and user engagement, Thakur said, “The challenge is not confined solely to the digital media space; it extends to print and television as well. Whether it's the urgency of breaking news on television or updates on various other platforms, the common thread is the need for effective regulation and self-regulation.”