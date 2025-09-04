GTPL Hathway eyes to add 5 lakh cable TV, 1 lakh broadband subscribers annually in FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
GTPL Hathway Ltd reported total revenue of Rs 3,507 crore and a net profit of Rs 48 crore in FY25, as its cable TV and broadband businesses continued to expand despite industry headwinds.
The company’s digital cable TV subscription revenue dipped marginally to Rs 1,232.7 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,260 crore in FY24. However, its active digital cable TV base rose to 9.6 million set-top boxes, with 8.9 million paying subscribers.
Broadband operations posted revenue of Rs 545 crore in FY25, up from Rs 526 crore in the previous fiscal. Broadband subscribers increased to 10.45 lakh from 10.20 lakh in FY24, with data consumption averaging 396 GB per household per month.
The company also saw traction on the digital side, with its GTPL Buzz app crossing one million downloadsas of 31 March 2025, including 150,000 in recent months. Around 6,000 subscribers have already joined its gaming service, with Phase 2 of the app expected to deepen OTT and layered service integration, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said.
“We continue to expand aggressively across 26 states, focusing on key markets such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the North-East,” Jadeja added, “We are confident of adding over 5 lakh cable TV subscribers and 1–1.2 lakh broadband subscribers annually in FY26, driven by higher-speed packages, B2B adoption, and rising data demand.”
GTPL invested Rs 384 crore in FY25 to strengthen its cable and broadband infrastructure. For FY26, it aims to return to its historical 18% CAGR, sustain EBITDA margins at 22–23%, and progressively move towards 24–25% by enhancing ARPU, cost efficiencies, and service diversification.
Jadeja highlighted rural India as a major growth lever, citing rising demand for TV sets and strong preference for regional content, especially in southern states. “In broadband, rural Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra will be pivotal. With over 1.2 crore digital cable households, we see huge potential to convert them into broadband customers,” he added.