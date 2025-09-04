Indian students in US reel under visa crackdown and job crunch

Indian students in the United States are facing mounting challenges as stricter visa enforcement and limited job opportunities make it increasingly difficult to sustain themselves.

According to a report by The Times of India, more than 4,700 student visas have been revoked in recent months due to irregular attendance or unauthorized employment.

Workplace inspections across several states have intensified the pressure, leading to the removal of student workers from part-time jobs that previously helped cover living expenses.

"Earlier, I managed to balance studies and job at a restaurant. I worked at least eight hours a day. But after the checks began, my employer let go of all student workers. I found another restaurant job, but they allow us to work for not more than three hours a day. My earnings don't even cover groceries," a 25-year-old cyber security student in Los Angeles told TOI.

The financial strain has forced many into sharing housing arrangements. A 27-year-old computer science student in Atlanta shared, "I used to earn about $1,200 a month, enough to manage my living costs. Now I make less than a quarter of that. There are six of us in a two-bedroom apartment. It's the only way to keep expenses down," the report added.

Beyond day-to-day survival, career prospects are also taking a hit. The Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, once a crucial pathway for US work experience, has seen a steep decline in opportunities. Official data shows active student enrolments from India fell 28% year-on-year until March 2025.

“I came here thinking this was an investment in my future. Instead of focusing on learning, I’m constantly worried about rent and rules. If things don’t improve, going back to India might be my only option,” said a 25-year-old IT graduate in Atlanta.