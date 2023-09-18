comScore

Quantum Brief

Anand Mahindra's response to fan asking him to gift SUV to Mohammed Siraj goes viral

In a tweet, Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra Group expressed, “I don’t think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents… It’s as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them… Mohammed Siraj, you are a Marvel Avenger.”

By  Storyboard18Sep 18, 2023 3:43 PM
Anand Mahindra's response to fan asking him to gift SUV to Mohammed Siraj goes viral
Indians have been commending the performance of Mohammed Siraj's pace attack in the Asia Cup Final 2023 which won him 6 wickets and led to India’s win against Sri Lanka. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

It all began with the Anand Mahindra, chairperson, Mahindra Group calling Mohammed Siraj a "supernatural force" unleashed on the Sri Lankans.

Indians have been commending the performance of Mohammed Siraj's pace attack in the Asia Cup Final 2023 which won him 6 wickets and led to India’s win against Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, Mahindra expressed, “I don’t think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents… It’s as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them… Mohammed Siraj, you are a Marvel Avenger.”

A fan responded to the tweet saying, “Sir please give him a SUV.”

“Been there done that,” was the reply from Mahindra. He was referring to the 2021 incident when he gifted a brand new Thar to Mohammed Siraj after India's Test match win against Australia.

Siraj himself received applause for gifting his Player of Match prize money of around Rs 4 lakh to R Premadasa Stadium's ground staff for their exemplary work in the rain-disrupted tournament.

"Have been bowling well for a long time. Was missing the edges earlier. But found them today. The wicket was seaming earlier, but there was swing today. Thought that I would bowl fuller because of the swing. When there's good bonding between fast bowlers, it's helpful for the team. I was thinking it would be great if I could stop the boundary. My best spell. This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them," Siraj had said.


Tags
First Published on Sep 18, 2023 3:40 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

boAt withdraws sponsorship from Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh's upcoming Mumbai tour

boAt withdraws sponsorship from Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh's upcoming Mumbai tour

Quantum Brief

Lenovo releases short film with comedian Abish Mathew to raise awareness about millet economy

Lenovo releases short film with comedian Abish Mathew to raise awareness about millet economy

Quantum Brief

MIB asks TRAI to include giving TV distributors autonomy for bouquet pricing issue in consultation paper

MIB asks TRAI to include giving TV distributors autonomy for bouquet pricing issue in consultation paper

Quantum Brief

Wondrlab's WYP has won the creative mandate of Kapiva

Wondrlab's WYP has won the creative mandate of Kapiva

Quantum Brief

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi bags the integrated creative account of Dunkin’ India: Reports

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi bags the integrated creative account of Dunkin’ India: Reports

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola's Maaza launches premium segment with Mango Lassi in new campaign with Ananya Panday

Coca-Cola's Maaza launches premium segment with Mango Lassi in new campaign with Ananya Panday

Quantum Brief

If you wish to reach a younger, more tech-savvy, audience, it has to be through gaming and esports: Piyush Kumar

If you wish to reach a younger, more tech-savvy, audience, it has to be through gaming and esports: Piyush Kumar

Quantum Brief

BalleBaazi rebrands to SportsBaazi; introduces new campaign with Zaheer Khan

BalleBaazi rebrands to SportsBaazi; introduces new campaign with Zaheer Khan