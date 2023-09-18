Anand Mahindra's response to fan asking him to gift SUV to Mohammed Siraj goes viral

It all began with the Anand Mahindra, chairperson, Mahindra Group calling Mohammed Siraj a "supernatural force" unleashed on the Sri Lankans.

Indians have been commending the performance of Mohammed Siraj's pace attack in the Asia Cup Final 2023 which won him 6 wickets and led to India’s win against Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, Mahindra expressed, “I don’t think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents… It’s as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them… Mohammed Siraj, you are a Marvel Avenger.”

A fan responded to the tweet saying, “Sir please give him a SUV.”

“Been there done that,” was the reply from Mahindra. He was referring to the 2021 incident when he gifted a brand new Thar to Mohammed Siraj after India's Test match win against Australia.

Siraj himself received applause for gifting his Player of Match prize money of around Rs 4 lakh to R Premadasa Stadium's ground staff for their exemplary work in the rain-disrupted tournament.