Anand Mahindra's response to fan asking him to gift SUV to Mohammed Siraj goes viral

It all began with the Anand Mahindra, chairperson, Mahindra Group calling Mohammed Siraj a "supernatural force" unleashed on the Sri Lankans.
Indians have been commending the performance of Mohammed Siraj's pace attack in the Asia Cup Final 2023 which won him 6 wickets and led to India’s win against Sri Lanka.
In a tweet, Mahindra expressed, “I don’t think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents… It’s as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them… Mohammed Siraj, you are a Marvel Avenger.”
A fan responded to the tweet saying, “Sir please give him a SUV.”
I don’t think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents….It’s as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them… @mdsirajofficial you are a Marvel Avenger… https://t.co/DqlWbnXbxq— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2023
“Been there done that,” was the reply from Mahindra. He was referring to the 2021 incident when he gifted a brand new Thar to Mohammed Siraj after India's Test match win against Australia.
Been there, done that… https://t.co/jBUsxlooZf— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2023
Siraj himself received applause for gifting his Player of Match prize money of around Rs 4 lakh to R Premadasa Stadium's ground staff for their exemplary work in the rain-disrupted tournament.
"Have been bowling well for a long time. Was missing the edges earlier. But found them today. The wicket was seaming earlier, but there was swing today. Thought that I would bowl fuller because of the swing. When there's good bonding between fast bowlers, it's helpful for the team. I was thinking it would be great if I could stop the boundary. My best spell. This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them," Siraj had said.