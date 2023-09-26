Efficacy Worldwide enters Singapore market; bolsters its leadership team

Advertising and marketing agency Efficacy Worldwide opens its first international office in Singapore. Efficacy Worldwide, which was established in 2021, has extended its footprint beyond its Gurugram headquarters to key cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Lucknow and in the international market. This strategic lays the foundation for the agency's future operations in South Asian markets and the Middle East.

To support the expansion, the agency has expanded the roles of the founding team and bolstered its leadership team.

The founding team, Vishnu Sharma and Sapna Sharma will have additional responsibilities, more diverse functions, and larger portfolios. Nazda Khan will continue to lead business development as chief growth officer.

Saumya Agarwal joins as the head of the West and South business, bringing extensive industry expertise to drive growth in these regions. He has joined Efficacy from Nykaa where he was working as associate vice president, marketing and communication.

Apoorva Snehil Katyayen shoulders the role of business head, responsible for leading U.P. and Tier 2 cities and strengthening the agency's presence in emerging markets. Ravindra Singh, who has been with Efficacy for more than 2 years, has expanded his role to head the North and East markets, in addition to leading national delivery efforts. Arijit Ray takes the helm of the Kolkata office, reporting to Ravindra Singh, to spearhead strategic initiatives in the East.

Karishma Sharma, who has been instrumental in driving business development, will continue to do so along with spearheading the growth in the influencer marketing vertical as well as guiding the agency's e-gaming initiatives. Shubham Sharma will oversee the digital vertical for the agency across India, hand in hand with the key leadership team, and will fuel new tech initiatives. Shubham has been with Efficacy since the inception days.

Tushar Sharma remains focused on building the communication vertical, securing creative wins, and driving innovation. He has been associated with the agency for close to 2 years.