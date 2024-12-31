            

Promoters buy out US fund's stake in RK Swamy Ltd

The promoters have bought 3.56% of shares held by Evanston Pioneer Fund LP, a US entity that had invested in the group in 2018-19.

By  Storyboard18Dec 31, 2024 8:34 AM
Promoters of RK Swamy Ltd have consolidated their holding in the marketing services firm, buying out US fund's stake in RK Swamy Ltd. The promoters have bought 3.56% of shares held by Evanston Pioneer Fund LP, a US entity that had invested in the group in 2018-19. Srinivasan K Swamy and Narasimhan K Swamy concluded the transaction om December 27.

AcK Swamy's consolidated profit declined to Rs 51.79 lakh. Last year in the same period the company's profit was Rs 7.4 crore, in the second quarter (July and September) of fiscal year 2025.

The revenue from operations of the company reduced to Rs 65.61 crore lakh in Q2 FY 25 from Rs 79.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The total expenses of the media company also reduced from Rs 65.13 crore to Rs 62 crore in Q2 FY 25.

On a standalone basis, RK Swamy's net profit declined by Rs 2.13 crore in the second quarter of FY 25 from Rs 5.55 crore.

The EBITDA of the company dwindled by 63.6 percent to Rs 2.75 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 7.57 crore.


First Published on Dec 31, 2024 8:34 AM

