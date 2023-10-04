Goodknight challenges gender stereotypes with new campaign starring actor Zeeshan Ayyub

Goodknight, the household insecticide brand from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), has introduced a TVC campaign featuring Goodknight liquid where it showcases the bond between a father and child and the importance of uninterrupted and peaceful sleep for an infant. The TVC released as part of the campaign stars actor Zeeshan Ayyub as a father to a new-born. Light Box came up with the concept for this campaign.

While mothers are often seen as the primary caregivers, fathers are often stereotyped as being less involved in their children's upbringing. Using this insight, Goodknight acknowledges fathers' efforts in ensuring their child’s peaceful sleep. The campaign highlights how Goodknight liquid partners with both fathers and mothers to deliver completely safe and the most effective protection against mosquitoes for their child.

Speaking about the campaign, Shekhar Saurabh, AVP & Category Head – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said, "Goodnight is part of many Indian households ensuring safe and effective protection against mosquitoes. The TVC campaign emphasizes the critical role of uninterrupted sleep in an infant's overall health and well-being, underscoring how even a lone mosquito can disrupt it. We are further committed to raising awareness among parents and equipping them with effective solutions to safeguard their child's sleep.”