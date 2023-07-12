How marketers can use hyper-personalization to drive business growth

As the digital landscape develops at an exponential rate and the average buyer dedicates over seven hours per day to their mobile devices, brands have the golden opportunity to establish deep connections with their target audience. However, users are bombarded with an average of 80 brand notifications per day. Therefore, today’s consumers expect nothing short of exceptional experiences and tailored interactions.

To flourish within this fiercely competitive environment, your company must go above and beyond, delivering experiences that are hyper-personalized, providing prompt communication options, and ensuring seamless interactions across channels. Your brand can make a lasting impact by demonstrating genuine care for your customers.

To achieve this, it is essential to establish a memorable presence at every stage of your buyer journey. The alignment of your brand's values with those of your target consumers is the key to unlocking success. As a matter of fact, an impressive 82 percent of customers will opt for your brand if their values align with yours.

While user engagement, retention, and conversion are shared aspirations for all brands, the the question remains: how can hyper-personalization transform this dream into a reality for your business? There are several ways in which hyper-personalization can grant you a distinct competitive advantage. But first, lets examine the two biggest obstacles hindering user loyalty today.

Brand challenges in a crowded market

In a marketplace flooded with an overwhelming amount of information, attention scarcity and saturation emerge as significant obstacles.

Attention scarcity poses a genuine concern, as customers easily succumb to the allure of the next shiny object. With a plethora of options clamoring for attention, brands must craft captivating messages that halt users in their tracks.

Furthermore, the sheer volume of messages bombarding customers has led to a state of saturation. Customers have developed banner blindness, filtering out marketing content and growing desensitized to its impact. To surmount these challenges, brands must embrace innovation, employing strategies that resonate deeply, evoke interest, and instantly captivate their target audience.

Redefining user engagement potential with hyper-personalization

To cut through the marketplace chaos and establish lasting engagement while driving sustainable growth, brands must harness the power of hyper-personalization.

Leveraging data driven insights, brands can deliver tailor-made experiences to each individual user, elevating customer engagement to unprecedented levels.

Relying solely on historical data is no longer sufficient. Brands need predictive analysis to anticipate customer requirements and strategically promote and price their products and campaigns. With AI and machine learning, large amounts of data can be processed quickly and accurately in real time, enabling deeper insights and precise segmentation.

Unlocking the benefits of hyper-personalization

Hyper-personalization transcends basic segmentation, allowing brands to deliver highly relevant and targeted experiences based on deep consumer insights. This approach has been successfully implemented across industries like luxury consumer brands, hospitals, and financial institutions.

As shown in our State of Retention Marketing report, contextual and personalized marketing led to a 2.7X higher conversion rate for SMS campaigns, 3.8X for WhatsApp campaigns, 7.4X for app push notifications, and an astounding 57.5X for web push personalization campaigns.

Furthermore, we have discovered that depending on your industry, the preferred channel of communication may vary. Users in the B2B, healthcare, BFSI, and ed-tech sectors tend to prefer communication over WhatsApp, while media, travel, and e-commerce customers lean towards website personalization. Finally, the gaming industry users prefer being contacted through SMS.

Lets examine why hyper-personalization is a game changer for your brand.

Capturing attention and driving actions

Hyper-personalization empowers brands to leverage data and insights to deliver tailored messages, product recommendations, discounts, and promotions that align precisely with individual preferences and purchasing history. This helps seize the user's attention and inspire them to take desired actions. As a result, you witness improved click-through rates (CTRs), conversions, and increased time spent interacting with the brand.

Maximizing customer lifetime value (CLV)

Hyper-personalization unlocks the ability to build and sustain long-term relationships based on personalized engagement and customer satisfaction. By leveraging CLV, brands can identify customers at risk of churning and implement tailored retention strategies.

Prioritizing customer retention enables businesses to maximize the value of their existing customer base, leading to increased profitability and sustained growth.

Optimizing marketing spend

Hyper-personalization allows brands to optimize their marketing spend by targeting specific customer segments. This not only minimizes unnecessary expenditure, but also improves the return on investment (ROI) for marketing initiatives.

Things to consider for hyper-personalization success

To deliver the best hyper-personalized experiences to your customers, you need to take care of certain things first.

Building a foundation for success

To execute a customer-centric retention strategy with precision, brands must establish a flawless data strategy. This begins with meticulous data collection facilitated by a robust customer data platform (CDP). The collected data serves as the bedrock for leveraging cutting-edge technological tools that analyze and derive meaningful insights. By segmenting data effectively and extracting valuable information, brands gain the competitive advantage necessary for success.

Customer privacy should be a priority

Remember that all personalization initiatives should be undertaken responsibly and ethically. Collecting data through exploitative means has no place in this marketplace, as it not only risks credibility but could also lead to legal repercussions. Users have the full right to know why their data is being collected and be provided with the choice to opt out of data collection initiatives. This is also essential under prevailing data privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

Flexibility holds the key to winning

To remain at the forefront of the dynamic market space, brands must exhibit adaptability and agility. This requires regularly analyzing engagement metrics, actively seeking customer feedback, and staying abreast of industry trends.

The exhilarating journey of hyper-personalization, fueled by a rock-solid data strategy, empowers brands to rise above the noise of the crowded marketplace. To set yourself apart from the competition, you have to utilize insights, understand your customers, and connect with them in memorable ways.