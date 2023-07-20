ICC and BCCI launch World Cup campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) have launched the inaugural campaign for the Men's ODI World Cup featuring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

For the ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign, ICC and BCCI has worked 85 content creators, from across India, in an event organized by Meta, ICC’s official digital content licensee.

The campaign also JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, current Men’s Cricket World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The film was developed in partnership with the ICC’s global broadcast partner, Disney Star.

“The ODI format holds an unparalleled significance with its ability to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles, and unpredictable outcomes that will truly captivate fans globally. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create real excitement for the event across the world,” said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

“We are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and we believe the campaign does this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game,” he added.

According to ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, the campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket.