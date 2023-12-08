comScore

Pidilite's Roff partners with Pro Kabaddi League 2023

The brand aims to maximize its visibility through a comprehensive plan, strategically placing features such as squeeze-ups (one per match), static LED perimeter boards, upper-tier branding, replay screen branding, and logo displays during crucial moments like presentations, award ceremonies, and end slates.

By  Storyboard18Dec 8, 2023 2:38 PM
As a part of the innovation, Roff brand is visible across multiple touchpoints like ‘Super Tackle' segment of the game, during both occurrences of a super tackle and potential super tackle situations.

Roff, a tile adhesive brand in India from the house of Pidilite Industries, has officially partnered with Pro Kabaddi League 2023. This collaboration marks a strategic move for Roff to expand its reach to a diverse set of audience, reinforcing its position in the market and gaining global recognition.

Manish Dubey, chief marketing officer, Pidilite, says, "We're excited about Roff’s partnership with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 as we find a strong brand connection with PKL. The core brand promise of strong grip (that Roff has on tiles to walls) very well resonates in the game of Kabaddi. This connection made PKL very attractive for us."

The 2023 Pro Kabaddi League began on December 2nd, 2023, in Ahmedabad, with subsequent matches taking place in each franchise's respective home cities.

The commentary also continues to further accentuate Roff's exceptional bonding strength, embedding its tagline, 'Magar ki Jakad.' This integrated approach aims to strengthen Roff's association with the Pro Kabaddi League and enhance its brand presence during key league moments.


First Published on Dec 8, 2023 2:38 PM

