Sony India onboards singer King as brand ambassador

The collaboration with King comes at a time when Sony India endeavours to strengthen its connection with the youth.

By  Storyboard18Jul 27, 2023 4:24 PM
The first campaign “King meets the King” for Sony’s SRS-XV800 discless party speaker goes live from today onwards. (Image sourced via Instagram - @ifeelking)

Sony India today announced music icon King as the new brand ambassador for its audio product category. The first campaign “King meets the King” for Sony’s SRS-XV800 discless party speaker goes live from today onwards.

Sunil Nayyar, managing director of Sony India stated," Sony India is committed to deliver top-notch audio products that resonate with music enthusiasts across the nation. We are thrilled to have King as our brand ambassador for the audio category. This partnership holds immense significance as we both share a common goal which is to bring the best and most immersive audio experiences to our customers. King's influence among the youth and his dedication to music perfectly aligns with our vision for the audio category. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence and bring the magic of music to the hearts of millions."

Brand ambassador King said, “I have been a big fan of Sony all through my growing up years and as a musician, Sony has played a big role in my life. I am thrilled to be a part of the Sony family, a brand that represents music for me. My passion for music and Sony’s world-class audio products will together set the stage for a remarkable journey ahead in the world of exceptional audio experiences.”


