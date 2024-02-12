comScore

Quantum Brief

Supreme Court grants interim protection to Halal India from ban on Halal-certified products

In November 2023, Uttar Pradesh had banned the production, storage, distribution and sale Halal-certified products.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2024 4:12 PM
The notification also read that Halal certification of food products was a parallel system, which led to confusion regarding the quality of the food items, and was against the basic intention of the Act, stated the media report. (Image source: Official website)

The Supreme Court, in a writ petition that challenged the ban imposed on products which were Halal-certified in Uttar Pradesh, has granted interim protection from coercive action to Halal India Private Limited, as per reports.

In November 2023, Uttar Pradesh had banned the production, storage, distribution and sale Halal-certified products. However, they exempted exports from embargo. Unlike in Muslim majority countries, the certification of Halal in India is issued by private bodies.

Halal certification guarantees that the product is permissible and is in accordance with Islamic Law. The additional chief secretary of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSSAI) issued a notice that mentioned that it was only statutory institutions that looked into the related standards as mentioned in the Act.

The notification also read that Halal certification of food products was a parallel system, which led to confusion regarding the quality of the food items, and was against the basic intention of the Act, stated the media report.


Tags
First Published on Feb 12, 2024 4:12 PM

