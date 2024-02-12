Supreme Court grants interim protection to Halal India from ban on Halal-certified products

The Supreme Court, in a writ petition that challenged the ban imposed on products which were Halal-certified in Uttar Pradesh, has granted interim protection from coercive action to Halal India Private Limited, as per reports.

In November 2023, Uttar Pradesh had banned the production, storage, distribution and sale Halal-certified products. However, they exempted exports from embargo. Unlike in Muslim majority countries, the certification of Halal in India is issued by private bodies.

Halal certification guarantees that the product is permissible and is in accordance with Islamic Law. The additional chief secretary of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSSAI) issued a notice that mentioned that it was only statutory institutions that looked into the related standards as mentioned in the Act.