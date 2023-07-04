Wakefit.co rebrands to showcase innovative home solutions for “Progressive Yet Practical” audience

Wakefit.co, India's leading sleep and home solutions company, recently unveiled its new identity, signifying the company’s brand purpose of simplifying living for a better quality of life. As a consumer-centric brand, Wakefit.co endeavours to walk with its consumers through their various life transitions and make these transitions easy, effortless, and memorable. Developed in partnership with its brand partner, Spring Marketing Capital, the rebranding exercise by Wakefit.co is a concerted effort to create affinity towards its home solutions range and position itself as a one-stop shop for all home solutions in India.

Wakefit.co also unveiled its new brand logo, ‘The Infinity Home’. The logo symbolises that every aspect of the home - the people, the furniture, the stories, the decor - come together in infinite ways. Take the dining table for instance; a hotspot for dinnertime conversations, it doubles up as a work desk during the day. The L-shaped sofa and armchair are set in place carefully to make enough space for a side table. But at the end of a family gathering, they find themselves in a completely different room. Surprisingly, the humble-looking wardrobe swallows those extra hoodies bought last month. And the bookshelf can't decide if it should accommodate more books or more money plants.

The new colors of Wakefit.co draw inspiration from the magical colors of dawn and dusk, reminding people that Wakefit's solutions are here to brighten the mornings and make the evenings enchanting.

The new brand identity will be visible across online and offline channels and will be reflected in brand campaigns, retail stores, packaging material, the website, marketplaces, and all other collateral. The brand aims to continue providing its consumers with maximum value through its eclectic product offerings, which include furniture, furnishings, lighting, decor, dinnerware, and more, apart from its flagship sleep solutions portfolio.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder, Wakefit.co, said, “Our new identity perfectly aligns with our core thought of enabling individuals to make the most of their homes. At Wakefit.co, we are committed to simplifying living and providing innovative home solutions. The rebranding highlights our dedication to helping individuals navigate life stage transitions and find products that balance aspirations with practicality. We firmly believe that our offerings empower customers to create spaces that truly enhance their quality of life. "