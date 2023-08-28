ZEE TV refreshes its design interface

ZEE TV, India’s Hindi GEC, has refreshed its design interface with an aim to enhance and elevate viewer experience. This transformative endeavour, centred upon the core thought of ‘Vibrance’, embodies the growing inner strength and confidence of the Naya Bharat that is charting new territories like never before. This design approach is brought to life through the visual metaphor called the ‘Circle of Spark’ that ignites life’s most defining moments through inspiring stories and aspirational characters.

ZEE TV’s strategic evolution of its on-screen TV experience leverages design for optimal business impact through enhanced information registration. It augments key aspects such as brand partners’ visibility, providing a distinctive proposition to its esteemed partners. Backed by the latest in ‘Neuroscience’, this design system captures consumer attention and heightens memorability, enhancing viewer retention of tune-in details and reinforcing platform recall. A holistic understanding of the consumer journey across the broadcast and digital ecosystem and imbibing their behavioural and navigational aspects forms the bedrock of Zee TV's innovative design approach.

Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer – content SBU, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “As pioneers of the television content landscape, our endeavour at ZEE has been to consistently deliver extraordinary experiences to our viewers. As we touch millions of hearts and homes across the many Bharats through our stories, our approach to design is in being native to culture, which we call ‘Soul to Screen’. This method enables us to be consumer centred and insight driven, making the brand and viewing experience personal. The new design for Zee TV captures the aspirations of the evolving Indian audiences. The ethos of ‘vibrance’ encapsulates the idea of a consumer who is confident, has innate strength and is taking action to shape an extraordinary tomorrow. In this new design language, we have combined cultural relatability with evolving CX trends, creating value for our viewers and advertisers alike, further fortifying our connection with our audiences and brands.”

The central essence of 'Vibrance' stands as a potent visual analogy for one's inner resilience, symbolizing a more assertive and luminous manifestation of self-confidence. This evolution aligns with the spirit of 'Naya Bharat,' capturing its energized, resolute essence, reflecting the shifting mindset of the audiences.

For greater cultural relatability, Zee TV’s new design world derives inspiration from the ‘Genda Phool’, an omnipresent symbol of celebration and catharsis across Indian rituals. It's a signifier of auspicious beginnings, a custodian of overall well-being, in a way, almost completing the circle of life. This embodies the channel’s commitment to portraying a spectrum of emotions and experiences through its content.