Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan’s 3 P’s of success. What are they?

Hina Nagarajan, MD and CEO, Diageo India recently took to LinkedIn to share what she believes are the 3 P’s of success.

According to Nagarajan, ‘Purpose’, ‘Passion’, ‘People' are essential to success in today’s dynamic world.

Emphasising on each point, Nagarajan spoke about how making a positive impact on businesses is a challenge. “Every morning, I wake up to the challenge of making a positive impact on our business, our people and the communities we operate in. It's not just about doing a job; it's about bringing my purpose to life,” she said.

“Being result-driven, I thrive on driving myself and my team to deliver what may seem unimaginable. And when these results are achieved by doing business the right way from grain to glass, creating positive impact on our larger eco-system, the thrill is beyond imagination too!,” Nagarajan added.

Nagarajan believes in contributing to society and the community. Thus, passion for a higher good is a prerequisite.

She said, “Passion for ESG, inclusion & diversity (I&D), and for growing my people helps shape our corporate responsibility efforts. This is aptly reflected in Diageo’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress agenda and in expanding our I&D narrative building an inclusive workplace for all irrespective of gender, ability or sexual orientation.”

“As a leader of one of the largest alco-bev companies in India, I am committed to creating opportunities for everyone, celebrating diversity, and fostering an inclusive culture,” she added.

Thirdly, Nagarajan emphasised on the importance of connecting with people not just professionally but emotionally as well.

“One of the things I am very proud of, is the fact that I have been in touch with my colleagues from my very first job and contributed to the success of as many people I could. It gives me tremendous pride to have seen them blossoming into great leaders. Their success stories inspire me and reinforce my commitment to nurturing talent,” Nagarajan said.