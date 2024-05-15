            

      Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan’s 3 P’s of success. What are they?

      According to Nagarajan, ‘Purpose’, ‘Passion’, ‘People' are essential to success in today’s dynamic world.

      By  Storyboard18May 15, 2024 12:01 PM
      Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan’s 3 P’s of success. What are they?
      “Every day is a new opportunity to guide someone, do something positive, and drive change. This is what keeps me going!,” Nagarajan said.

      Hina Nagarajan, MD and CEO, Diageo India recently took to LinkedIn to share what she believes are the 3 P’s of success.  

      According to Nagarajan, ‘Purpose’, ‘Passion’, ‘People' are essential to success in today’s dynamic world.

      Emphasising on each point, Nagarajan spoke about how making a positive impact on businesses is a challenge. “Every morning, I wake up to the challenge of making a positive impact on our business, our people and the communities we operate in. It's not just about doing a job; it's about bringing my purpose to life,” she said.

      “Being result-driven, I thrive on driving myself and my team to deliver what may seem unimaginable. And when these results are achieved by doing business the right way from grain to glass, creating positive impact on our larger eco-system, the thrill is beyond imagination too!,” Nagarajan added.

      Nagarajan believes in contributing to society and the community. Thus, passion for a higher good is a prerequisite.

      She said, “Passion for ESG, inclusion & diversity (I&D), and for growing my people helps shape our corporate responsibility efforts. This is aptly reflected in Diageo’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress agenda and in expanding our I&D narrative building an inclusive workplace for all irrespective of gender, ability or sexual orientation.”

      “As a leader of one of the largest alco-bev companies in India, I am committed to creating opportunities for everyone, celebrating diversity, and fostering an inclusive culture,” she added.

      Thirdly, Nagarajan emphasised on the importance of connecting with people not just professionally but emotionally as well.

      “One of the things I am very proud of, is the fact that I have been in touch with my colleagues from my very first job and contributed to the success of as many people I could. It gives me tremendous pride to have seen them blossoming into great leaders. Their success stories inspire me and reinforce my commitment to nurturing talent,” Nagarajan said.

      She added, “Every day is a new opportunity to guide someone, do something positive, and drive change. This is what keeps me going!”


      Tags
      First Published on May 15, 2024 12:01 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Social Media

      What’s Anupam Mittal’s take on GenZ in the workplace? Find out.

      What’s Anupam Mittal’s take on GenZ in the workplace? Find out.

      Social Media

      Alia Bhatt added to social media 'celebrity blackout list'

      Alia Bhatt added to social media 'celebrity blackout list'

      Social Media

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: Recent controversies and challenges faced in the tech Industry

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: Recent controversies and challenges faced in the tech Industry

      Social Media

      “I am who I am because of my mother”: Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan

      “I am who I am because of my mother”: Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan

      Social Media

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal reveals reason behind "pronoun illness" post

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal reveals reason behind "pronoun illness" post

      Social Media

      FAKE NEWS: Hoax media articles on Anant Ambani target netizens with crypto scam

      FAKE NEWS: Hoax media articles on Anant Ambani target netizens with crypto scam

      Social Media

      Meta to take action against 'AI girlfriend' ads that violate its ad policy

      Meta to take action against 'AI girlfriend' ads that violate its ad policy