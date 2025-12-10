Women allege harassment at Post Malone’s Guwahati concert, raise concerns about safety at large events

A video shared on Instagram has sparked fresh debate around women’s safety at large public events after two attendees alleged they were touched without consent during the Post Malone concert in Guwahati on Monday night.

In the clip, the woman who posted the account said that within minutes of entering the packed crowd area, both she and her friend experienced inappropriate touching and were forced to leave the front section. The incident, she said, occurred barely 10 minutes into the concert. They later moved to the back near vendor stalls, where they felt safer but were unable to enjoy the show.

The attendee emphasised that the experience could not be dismissed as “normal crowd pushing,” calling it part of a wider pattern of harassment and minimisation of women’s safety in public spaces. She further noted that such behaviour by a small group of individuals was enough to create an environment of fear despite the overall crowd being “warm, kind and respectful.”

She also clarified that the incident should not be viewed as a reflection of Guwahati as a whole, adding that she had received hospitality and kindness during her stay.

The allegations have since prompted discussions about crowd management, security protocols and the need for stricter preventative measures at large-scale concerts in India. Many users on social media expressed concern that women often find themselves choosing between enjoying live events and prioritising their physical safety.

Event organisers have not issued an official statement on the claims at the time of publication.

This report is based on user-generated content posted publicly on Instagram. The claims have not been independently verified.

