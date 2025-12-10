Deepavali enters UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, becomes India’s 16th global cultural inscription

Deepavali has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking a major global recognition for one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals. With this addition, Deepavali becomes the 16th Indian tradition to find a place on the prestigious list, joining practices such as Yoga and Durga Puja.

The announcement came during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is being hosted by India for the first time. The nearly week-long session, underway at New Delhi’s Red Fort from December 8 to 13, is reviewing 67 nominations submitted by 79 countries. India’s Deepavali entry was among the cultural traditions evaluated for their historical, artistic and social value.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the development, calling it a moment of pride for India. “People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival’s global popularity even further,” he said, adding, “May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity.”

UNESCO also added “Georgian wheat culture: traditions and rituals” from Georgia in the same round of new inscriptions, recognising the nation’s centuries-old agricultural heritage.

The session in Delhi marks the first time India is hosting the prestigious UNESCO panel, which is responsible for assessing cultural practices worldwide for recognition and safeguarding. This year’s submissions span festivals, rituals, agricultural traditions and craft practices, highlighting the growing global interest in preserving living cultural heritage.

With the inclusion of Deepavali, India further strengthens its presence on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage platform, reflecting long-term efforts to document, safeguard and promote its diverse traditions.

