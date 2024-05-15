            

      Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 40th birthday by revisiting early days

      Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan recreated some of the places that the billionaire lived in, in his early days.

      By  Storyboard18May 15, 2024 5:21 PM
      Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 40th birthday by revisiting early days
      The video montage included Zuckerberg’s childhood photos, messages, his close mates and his wife.

      Meta CEO and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg turned 40 on May 14. He celebrated his birthday is a rather interesting way.

      Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan recreated some of the places that the billionaire lived in, in his early days.

      He took to Instagram to share pictures of the same and some from the birthday celebration as well. In the photo thread, the first picture is a recreation of Zuckerberg’s childhood bedroom where he learnt how to code.

      The second picture was a recreation of his Harvard dorm room from where he launched Facebook. Microsoft’s co-founder and fellow billionaire Bill Gates was also present to celebrate the occasion. Zuckerberg described Gates as a “special guest” in his Instagram caption.

      The following pictures included recreations of Zuckerberg’s first apartment, a pizzeria, where according to the caption, he “basically lived in college”.

      Among these, were also pictures of the birthday party and a short video that was created for him by his close ones.

      The video montage included Zuckerberg’s childhood photos, messages, his close mates and his wife.


      Tags
      First Published on May 15, 2024 5:20 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Social Media

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: Recent controversies and challenges faced in the tech Industry

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: Recent controversies and challenges faced in the tech Industry

      Social Media

      “I am who I am because of my mother”: Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan

      “I am who I am because of my mother”: Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan

      Social Media

      Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan’s 3 P’s of success. What are they?

      Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan’s 3 P’s of success. What are they?

      Social Media

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal reveals reason behind "pronoun illness" post

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal reveals reason behind "pronoun illness" post

      Social Media

      Meta to take action against 'AI girlfriend' ads that violate its ad policy

      Meta to take action against 'AI girlfriend' ads that violate its ad policy

      Social Media

      EC asks political parties to use social media responsibly and ethically for election campaigning

      EC asks political parties to use social media responsibly and ethically for election campaigning

      Social Media

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal slams gender pronouns; “Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India,” he said

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal slams gender pronouns; “Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India,” he said