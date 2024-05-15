Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 40th birthday by revisiting early days

Meta CEO and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg turned 40 on May 14. He celebrated his birthday is a rather interesting way.

Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan recreated some of the places that the billionaire lived in, in his early days.

He took to Instagram to share pictures of the same and some from the birthday celebration as well. In the photo thread, the first picture is a recreation of Zuckerberg’s childhood bedroom where he learnt how to code.

The second picture was a recreation of his Harvard dorm room from where he launched Facebook. Microsoft’s co-founder and fellow billionaire Bill Gates was also present to celebrate the occasion. Zuckerberg described Gates as a “special guest” in his Instagram caption.

The following pictures included recreations of Zuckerberg’s first apartment, a pizzeria, where according to the caption, he “basically lived in college”.

Among these, were also pictures of the birthday party and a short video that was created for him by his close ones.