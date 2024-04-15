Meta introduces AI chatbot on WhatsApp; currently accessible to select users

WhatsApp has released an integrated AI feature on its platform, that gives select users early access to parent Meta’s AI chatbot. As per reports, the feature is currently only available in a limited number of countries, including India and only supports English.
The chatbot - Meta AI, let’s you have conversations, provides recommendations, recipes, etc based on questions asked by users.
Users can interact with the AI chatbot by sending messages as if it were a regular conversation on WhatsApp.
The feature is available only to a select few users at the moment. Meta will roll out the feature for everyone to use soon.