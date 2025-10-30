Tata Consumer–AICPDF reach settlement; Maharashtra distributors call off protest

ADVERTISEMENT
After a prolonged impasse, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has resolved the concerns raised by its distributors, according to the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF).
The distributors’ body told Storyboard18 that a “healthy and productive” meeting was held on Wednesday with TCPL senior officials, promoting open and transparent discussions. Dhairyashil H. Patil, National President of AICPDF said that all key issues and demands presented by them were positively acknowledged and accepted by the company.
Earlier this month, Storyboard18 reported that TCPL distributors across Maharashtra had flagged issues such as payment delays, mismanagement, unfair trade practices, and lack of field-level support. Concerns were also raised about damaged, near-expiry and non-moving products piling up in warehouses due to poor SOP implementation for collection and safe destruction.
According to AICPDF, TCPL has assured that corrective actions and resolutions will be implemented within committed timelines.
Aggrieved distributors had initiated a ‘Salt Satyagraha’ on October 13 and were planning to escalate their movement on November 4 if their demands continued to be ignored.
However, following a meeting with the management on October 29, TCPL assured timely corrective action. Consequently, the Maharashtra Consumer Products Distributors Federation (MCPDF) has decided to call off its non-cooperation movement and has resumed normal supply operations with immediate effect.
“Today’s discussion reflects the power of constructive dialogue and partnership. We value the company’s assurance and believe this meeting marks the beginning of a stronger, more transparent relationship between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and the distributor community,” said Patil.