Alphabet Q3 revenue soars to $102.3 bn; Google Search ads hit $56.6 bn, YouTube ads jump to $10.3 bn

Alphabet reported total revenue of $102.3 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 — a 16% year-on-year increase from $88.3 billion — as growth in Google’s advertising and cloud businesses lifted results.
Advertising remained Alphabet’s powerhouse, with total Google ad revenue climbing to $74.18 billion from $65.85 billion a year earlier.
Google Search and Other ads brought in $56.57 billion, up from $49.39 billion, underscoring the resilience of core search advertising.
YouTube ads surged to $10.26 billion, compared with $8.92 billion a year ago, driven by stronger brand and performance campaigns.
Google Network ads contributed $7.35 billion, largely stable year-on-year.
Beyond advertising, Google Cloud revenue jumped to $15.16 billion from $11.35 billion, while subscriptions, platforms, and devices grew to $12.87 billion.
Alphabet’s operating income rose to $31.23 billion, up from $28.52 billion in Q3 2024. Total traffic acquisition costs (TAC) increased to $14.88 billion.
The company’s workforce expanded to 190,167 employees, and Other Bets posted a wider loss of $4.47 billion, compared to $3.17 billion last year.
Reimagining Search and YouTube
Google’s flagship search business — the foundation of its advertising empire — is being refashioned around AI. Pichai said AI Overviews and AI Mode are driving higher engagement, particularly among younger users. AI Mode now boasts 75 million daily active users and supports 40 languages.
“This is an expansionary moment for Search,” he said, adding that AI-powered experiences are bringing users back more often, not less.
YouTube, meanwhile, continues to dominate the streaming landscape. It remains the No. 1 platform for living-room viewing in the U.S., and recently set a new record for concurrent viewers with its first live NFL broadcast, streamed from Brazil to 19 million fans worldwide.
Short-form video continues to deliver profits: in the U.S., YouTube Shorts now generates more revenue per watch hour than traditional in-stream videos.