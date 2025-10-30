Comscore appoints Vivek Jaiswal as Country Manager for the APAC region

ADVERTISEMENT
Comscore recently announced the appointment of Vivek Jaiswal as Country Manager for the APAC region. In this role, Jaiswal will lead Comscore’s strategic initiatives in Asia Pacific, driving innovation in cross-platform audience measurement and strengthening partnerships with brands, agencies, and publishers.
With over 12 years of experience in SaaS, business information services and enterprise sales, Vivek Jaiswal has developed deep expertise in client relationship management, consultative selling, and data-driven solutions. He joined Comscore in 2022 as Sales Director, where he has been instrumental in supporting growth across key accounts in the region. Prior to this, Jaiswal held commercial roles at Dun & Bradstreet, Standard Chartered, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, where he focused on helping clients leverage insights to drive business performance.
“It’s an honour to take on this new role at Comscore,” said Jaiswal. “I look forward to working closely with our clients and partners across the region to deliver actionable insights and trusted measurement solutions that support smarter decision-making and stronger outcomes. APAC is an incredibly dynamic market, and I’m excited to help drive Comscore’s growth here.”
“Vivek’s deep understanding of the market, our clients, and the evolving needs of the industry makes him well-positioned to lead our efforts at a local level. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to the region and our determination to support partners with reliable, future-facing measurement solutions, even in a challenging environment,” said Alejandro Fosk, Executive Vice President, International at Comscore.
Vivek Jaiswal’s appointment reinforces Comscore’s commitment to advancing audience measurement and strengthening its footprint in India and APAC, ensuring that advertisers, agencies, and publishers have the trusted data and insights they need to make informed decisions in an increasingly complex media ecosystem.