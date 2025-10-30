Zepto logged 20 lakh daily Diwali orders; Outpaces rivals by 30–40%, says Aadit Palicha

ADVERTISEMENT
Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said the quick-commerce platform delivered 20 lakh orders per day during Diwali, registering order volumes 40% higher than its closest rival, according to a Moneycontrol report.
Beyond festive demand, Palicha claimed that Zepto continues to deliver 30–40% more daily orders than its “competitor.”
Meanwhile, rivals Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart reportedly clocked 30 lakh and 14.4 lakh daily orders, respectively, during Diwali, the report said.
Quick commerce has rapidly transformed India’s retail landscape. According to Bain & Company, the sector is expected to grow over 40% annually through 2030. Competition is intensifying as e-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon also expand in this high-growth market, which recorded a gross order value (GOV) of $7.4 billion in FY25.
Zepto is aggressively raising capital to scale operations, strengthen offerings, and expand market share. The Bengaluru-based startup raised $450 million (Rs 3,757.5 crore) in October, led by the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), valuing the company at $7 billion. Earlier, in November 2024, it secured $350 million.
In India’s quick-commerce race, Zomato-owned Blinkit remains the market leader, while Zepto and Swiggy Instamart frequently exchange second and third positions.
Without naming Instamart, Palicha told Moneycontrol that Zepto is larger than its “closest rival” across metrics such as orders per day (OPD) and net merchandise value (NMV).
Operational metrics varied across players. Swiggy Instamart recorded a net average order value (AOV) of Rs 453 and GOV of Rs 5,655 crore in Q1 FY26, while Blinkit’s NAO stood at Rs 521. During Diwali, Zepto’s AOV was reportedly around Rs 850, while Instamart’s was about Rs 950. Palicha maintained that order volumes matter more than AOV.