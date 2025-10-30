Nvidia becomes world’s first $5 Trillion public company as AI demand soars

ADVERTISEMENT
Nvidia has officially become the world’s first public company to reach a $5 trillion market capitalisation, solidifying its position as the biggest winner of the ongoing artificial intelligence boom.
The company’s shares surged by more than 5.6% on Wednesday, reaching $212.19, following remarks from US President Donald Trump that he planned to discuss Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Investor enthusiasm was further fuelled by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s announcement that the company anticipates $500 billion in AI chip sales, alongside plans to build seven new US-based supercomputers focused on security, energy and science — each requiring thousands of Nvidia GPUs. Huang also revealed a $1 billion investment in Nokia, aimed at enabling telecom operators to launch AI-native 5G-Advanced and 6G networks powered by Nvidia technology, as reported by TechCrunch.
The milestone comes just three months after Nvidia crossed the $4 trillion mark, with its stock soaring more than 50% since the start of the year. The company’s graphics processing units (GPUs) — essential for training and deploying large language models — remain in high demand and limited supply, creating what analysts describe as an “AI hardware gold rush.”
The broader technology sector has rallied this year amid optimism that AI will redefine industries globally, echoing the transformative impact of the internet. Over the past year, Nvidia has been at the heart of several multibillion-dollar data centre investments, designed to expand the world’s compute capacity for AI models.
In September, Nvidia announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI over the coming years. The two companies also said they would deploy 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems to power OpenAI’s expanding infrastructure.
With a valuation now exceeding $5 trillion, Nvidia is worth more than the combined stock markets of every country except the United States, China and Japan — underscoring its unmatched influence in the era of artificial intelligence.