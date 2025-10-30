Delhi High Court bars Questsole from selling Crocs lookalike footwear

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court has restrained Indian footwear brand Questsole and its proprietor Sagar Doijode from manufacturing, advertising or selling clog-style shoes and charms that imitate Crocs Inc’s patented and trademarked products.
As reported by Bar and Bench, Justice Tejas Karia, presiding over the matter, passed an ex-parte interim injunction in favour of the global footwear company and its Indian subsidiary, observing that Questsole’s actions constituted a clear attempt “to ride on the goodwill and reputation of the plaintiffs so as to cause confusion in the market.”
Crocs alleged that Questsole’s “charms for clog-style footwear” and shoes copied its Jibbitz decorative accessories and clog design in “every essential respect.” The company stated that test purchases made from Questsole’s website and listings on Amazon and Flipkart confirmed the duplication of Crocs’ patented attachment system — including the shaft, shoulders, and insertion mechanism used for shoe charms.
In its submissions, Crocs also produced comparison charts showing that Questsole’s products were visually indistinguishable from its Geometric Clogs trade dress, featuring a rounded toe box, thick Croslite sole, pivoting heel strap, and patterned ventilation holes.
Further, Crocs accused Questsole of using confusingly similar marks such as ‘CROCKS’, ‘CROC’ and ‘JIBIT’, and of promoting its products using Crocs’ imagery and keywords, thereby misleading consumers. Justice Karia noted that Crocs had demonstrated a prima facie case of infringement, with the balance of convenience lying in its favour. The judge also recognised Crocs’ longstanding market presence and the distinctiveness of its trademarks, designs and trade dress, reported Bar and Bench.
The court found that irreparable harm would be caused to Crocs if interim relief were denied and, accordingly, issued a restraining order preventing Questsole and its associates from:
Using or selling footwear or charms under the marks ‘CROCKS’, ‘CROC’, ‘JIBIT’ or any other mark deceptively similar to ‘CROCS’ or ‘JIBBITZ’;
Manufacturing or offering shoe charms replicating Crocs’ patented attachment system;
Using or marketing any footwear design identical or deceptively similar to Crocs’ clog design; and
Promoting or selling footwear imitating Crocs’ distinctive trade dress.
The injunction applies to Questsole’s official website (questsole.com), its affiliated portal (buildingshop.in), and all listings on Amazon, Flipkart, and IndiaMart.
The case will next be heard on 16 February 2026.
Crocs was represented by advocates Gaurav Gogia and Mayank Saraf from United & United.