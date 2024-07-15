PM Narendra Modi amasses 100 million follower on X; Becomes most followed world leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached 100 million followers on X, becoming the most followed world leader on the micro-blogging platform. From the 100 million, 30 million followers were amassed over the last three years itself.

Prime Minister Modi took to X to share a message on achieving the milestone. He said, "A hundred million on X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more.”

“Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well,” he added.

A hundred million on @X!



Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more.



Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well. pic.twitter.com/Gcl16wsSM5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

Among other Indian politicians, PM Modi surpasses the rest with a substantially greater following. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million. While other notable politicians like RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million followers, Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million, and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

Globally too, PM Modi has significantly more followers on X that other prominent world leaders. US President Joe Biden has 38.1 million followers, Dubai's HH Sheikh Mohammed has 11.2 million, and Pope Francis has 18.5 million.

Additionally, when compared to global sports and pop culture icons, PM Modi surpasses even some of the biggest names in the world. Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million), and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million). Celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).