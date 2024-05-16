            

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024
      What’s Anupam Mittal’s take on GenZ in the workplace? Find out.
      Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India judge, recently discussed the increasing influence of Generation Z in the workforce on LinkedIn. The outspoken founder called for people to understand the generational differences while not losing sight of what is eternally true.

      "'Gen-Z is spoiled, entitled, and a nightmare to work with.' I've heard many people say it and tbh, at times, I have felt it too," he said, before sharing his take.

      "When people imagine GenZ workforce, they think: Remote work preferences, an unreasonable emphasis on work-life balance, a desire for numerous, often elaborate, workplace perks. And what happens? Companies bend over backwards rewriting policies to appease them. Alternatively, they take a hard stance against any special treatment. Either way, it can cost them dearly," he said.

      Mittal added, "In my view, entitlement might work at times, especially when cos are desperate to hire, but let me tell you the harsh truth - As GenZ become a bigger & more imp. part of the workforce, the pendulum will swing back hard. The age-old principles will apply again! Because at the core, ONLY 1 thing has ever really mattered -> Are you delivering the results you were hired for?"

      The celebrity founders said that when we go back to any generation and the vital elements remain unchanged, highlighting three elements.

      Commitment - To your job & the outcomes you signed up for

      Discipline - Showing up and putting in the hours needed

      Hard work – Doing whatever it takes to get shit done

      "This may feel like old-fashioned advice, but these values have stood the test of time for good reason—they work," he said.

      "Sure, I’m all for flexi-work, innovation and shaking things up. Every generation arrives with a fervour to rewrite the playbook, and my own career was built on challenging the status quo. But companies doing so without attention to their context, industry, & ambition could seriously harm their culture. And GenZ, if you want to be a leader & desire the perks that come with it, you will have to come around to the above values. There’s no sidestepping the grind if you want to reap the rewards."


