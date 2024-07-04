            
      • Home
      • social-media
      • zerodhas-nithin-kamath-raises-concern-over-celebs-endorsing-unregulated-trading-apps-36286

      Zerodha's Nithin Kamath raises concern over celebs endorsing unregulated trading apps

      In his latest LinkedIn post, Nithin Kamath criticised and flagged actors for endorsing unregulated and unauthorised trading apps and expressed concerns.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2024 7:19 PM
      Zerodha's Nithin Kamath raises concern over celebs endorsing unregulated trading apps
      Zerodha's co-founder Nithin Kamath highlighted that he had come across an advertisement featuring a well-known star who probably had no idea of the legal status of the platform he was promoting.

      Zerodha's Co-founder Nithin Kamath has expressed concerns about celebrities especially the actors for endorsing advertisements for unauthorised and unregulated trading platforms.

      He took to LinkedIn to express his thoughts. He highlighted that he had come across an advertisement featuring a well-known star who probably had no idea of the legal status of the platform he was promoting.

      In his post, he pointed to Octafx, the online forex trading app. The app got the actors who endorsed it in trouble including TV actors Karan Wahi and Krystle D'Souza. As their role for 'promoting' the app is being questioned, the statements are being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

      The money laundering case of the ED stems from a Pune Police FIR filed against the app and its promoters who are alleged to have duped numerous investors by luring them with high returns.

      Quite vocal about his views, Kamath, said, "Came across a famous actor's ad for an unauthorised and unregulated platform. I guess the actor is unaware. A similar platform, Octafx (caught in a scam), caused trouble for actors who advertised for them."

      His post quickly gained traction with many highlighting how actors, or celebrities in general, should be more responsible about promoting claims, products and services.

      Said one user, "Actors hold significant sway in shaping public perception and consumer behavior. Conducting comprehensive due diligence before endorsing a product is not only a practical necessity but also an ethical obligation. By carefully selecting endorsements, actors can protect their reputation, avoid legal pitfalls, and maintain the trust of their audience. In the end, due diligence is a win-win for both the actor and the consumer."

      "OctaFx, Olymp Trade etc are like a scam in itself. Any such thing not regulated by SEBI or similar regulators is highly fishy," added another user.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 4, 2024 7:19 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Homegrown Twitter-copy Koo to shut down after failed acquisition talks

      Homegrown Twitter-copy Koo to shut down after failed acquisition talks

      How it Works

      The games of #sponsored: May the most authentic influencer win

      The games of #sponsored: May the most authentic influencer win

      Interviews

      Fundamental for finfluencers to understand depth of promoting claims: Sharan Hegde

      Fundamental for finfluencers to understand depth of promoting claims: Sharan Hegde

      Social Media

      'Byju Raveendran put himself on a pedestal and stopped listening': Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal

      'Byju Raveendran put himself on a pedestal and stopped listening': Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal

      Social Media

      Virat Kohli statue in Times Square? Duroflex unveils statue after India qualified for semi finals of T20 World Cup

      Virat Kohli statue in Times Square? Duroflex unveils statue after India qualified for semi finals of T20 World Cup

      How it Works

      LinkedIn’s Top Voice – Badge of honour or mere hook?

      LinkedIn’s Top Voice – Badge of honour or mere hook?

      Social Media

      What did Edelweiss Mutual Fund's Radhika Gupta take away from Roger Federer's speech at Dartmouth College?

      What did Edelweiss Mutual Fund's Radhika Gupta take away from Roger Federer's speech at Dartmouth College?