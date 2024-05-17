Author Amitav Ghosh's forewarning about Mumbai billboards comes to light post recent billboard tragedy

Post the collapse of the billboard in Mumbai on May 13, warnings issued years ago by renowned author Amitav Ghosh about the perilous nature of billboards in cyclonic conditions came to light recently.

Ghosh is known for his fiction and non fiction works highlighting environmental issues. In his book 'The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable’, he had forewarned about Mumbai billboards becoming “deadly projectiles” during cyclones.

Post the incident on Monday, Ghosh took to X addressing the urgency of mitigating such risks. "The recent storm was nowhere near as damaging as a major cyclone would be. Mumbai really needs to cut back drastically on billboards,” he said.

In a media interview, Ghosh highlighted how Mumbai is at a higher risk level for damage than Kolkata or Chennai due to its concentration of skyscrapers. The skyscrapers are glass fronted and squeezed together. Thus, if a cyclone were to hit Mumbai, it would turn into a disastrous situation, he said.

Rachana Lokhande, founder of Glocal Bridge, partner at OOH Capital and advisor with the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association informed Storyboard18 that the Municipal Corporation and Railway authorities responsible for granting permissions to erect advertising displays must enforce strict adherence to established guidelines.

The proliferation of illegal hoardings and structures often stems from inadequate governance and lax implementation, she said.

“While the Out of Home (OOH) Association can bar non-compliant media owners from membership, this alone will not resolve the underlying issue. Comprehensive enforcement of safety standards is essential,” Lokhande said.

She added, “Currently, unregulated structures are proliferating throughout Mumbai. Cutting corners can result in fatalities, and public safety must be prioritised. The municipal authorities must review and standardise the guidelines for issuing permissions, ensuring consistent application across the city, regardless of who owns the space.”

The illegal billboard in question was roughly 120×120 feet—nearly thrice the permitted size of 40×40 feet. It should be mentioned that the BMC reports that there are ‘only’ 1,025 legitimate hoardings in the nation's financial capital, which is considered the hub for OOH industry boasting of around Rs 700-1000 crore market and is the 2nd most populated city in India.

Therefore, to safeguard their own reputation and, to an extent, help curb illegal hoardings in the country, experts have urged brands to be cognizant of their OOH partners and vendors.

“Especially after this incident has come to light, brands will now have a responsibility to ensure that they check the bona fide credentials of the vendors; after concessionaire as well as on the site itself because once an accident like this happens, the brand on the banner gets all the negative publicity. Therefore, not only from an ethical point of view, but it's also in the interest of a brand from a pure commercial point of view that they need to be more vigilant,” said Samit Sinha, managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting.

He advised brands to ask for the papers that establish the bona fide credentials of that particular site and suggested they do due diligence. Given India's out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry is highly fragmented and unorganised and with the unorganised segment dominating the market, it is prone to a lot of loopholes. “Because of the nature of the business, you have to be extremely vigilant, extremely mindful and extremely diligent,” he added.

That apart, the hoarding market is not as strictly and tightly regulated as it ought to be. Currently, laws regarding hoardings are governed by state governments, with no centralised regulations. Therefore, to address these issues, there is a need for comprehensive national safety laws, highlighted experts.