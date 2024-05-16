            

      Mumbai hoarding collapse: BMC issues notice to railway authorities; Hoardings above 40x40 size to be removed

      The BMC said in a release issued on May 15, that the notices have been sent to the authorities for the removal of hoardings above 40 x 40 feet size, under Section 30 (2) (V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024 11:08 AM
      Mumbai hoarding collapse: BMC issues notice to railway authorities; Hoardings above 40x40 size to be removed
      Additionally, the BMC has said that it has undertaken the demolition of illegal hoardings on “war footing” and has already begun demolition of the remaining three hoardings GRP’s land in Ghatkopar. (Image courtesy: Firstpost)

      Post the collapse of the Mumbai billboard on May 13, the BMC has issued notices to the Central Railways and the Western Railways administrations to take down oversized hoardings present on their lands.

      The BMC said in a release issued on May 15, that the notices have been sent to the authorities for the removal of hoardings above 40 x 40 feet size, under Section 30 (2) (V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

      The release stated, “Taking into consideration the geographical position of Mumbai, the coastal region, its weather and wind conditions, the civic body has decided not to permit the erection of hoardings larger than 40×40 feet in size.”

      Additionally, the BMC has said that it has undertaken the demolition of illegal hoardings on “war footing” and has already begun demolition of the remaining three hoardings GRP’s land in Ghatkopar, claiming that they were erected without proper authorisation and permission.

      “The three hoardings at Chheda Nagar will be demolished, taking the wind speed into consideration,” the BMC said.

      As per reports, the BMC has already removed a large hoarding of a sweet shop outside Malad railway station in Mumbai. Several citizens had complained about the hoarding via social media.

      #FreeOurSkylines - Fight against illegal ad hoardings: A terrible tragedy struck on May 13 after a 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains in Mumbai. The killer hoarding caused the deaths of over a dozen people and injured many others. The catastrophic incident outraged citizens who have been dealing with the menace of illegal ad hoardings. The people don't want just answers but solutions, as they turn to civic authorities, advertising agencies, industry bodies, brand marketers, and media owners, to take responsibility and fight against the menace of illegal advertising hoardings. So speak up and join the #FreeOurSkylines movement. Write to us at Storyboard18@nw18.com with your concerns and views, and let’s make our cities safer together.


      Tags
      First Published on May 16, 2024 10:25 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Special Coverage

      NCLT approves amalgamation of Novi Digital Entertainment with Star India

      NCLT approves amalgamation of Novi Digital Entertainment with Star India

      Special Coverage

      Mumbai hoarding collapse: Ego Media's Bhavesh Bhinde arrested

      Mumbai hoarding collapse: Ego Media's Bhavesh Bhinde arrested

      Special Coverage

      Over thousand illegal hoardings in Pune await action to be taken down

      Over thousand illegal hoardings in Pune await action to be taken down

      Special Coverage

      Mumbai billboard collapse: Delhi's municipal corporation orders audit of structural safety of outdoor ads

      Mumbai billboard collapse: Delhi's municipal corporation orders audit of structural safety of outdoor ads

      Special Coverage

      “Strongman monopoly promoting illegal hoarding, sub-standard installations”: Vikram Bhalla of Vivify Asia

      “Strongman monopoly promoting illegal hoarding, sub-standard installations”: Vikram Bhalla of Vivify Asia

      Special Coverage

      Illegal ad hoardings - deadly threat to people's lives and property

      Illegal ad hoardings - deadly threat to people's lives and property

      Special Coverage

      OOH Association says expelling bad actors isn't enough; enforcement is key, not ban

      OOH Association says expelling bad actors isn't enough; enforcement is key, not ban