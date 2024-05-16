Mumbai hoarding collapse: BMC issues notice to railway authorities; Hoardings above 40x40 size to be removed

Post the collapse of the Mumbai billboard on May 13, the BMC has issued notices to the Central Railways and the Western Railways administrations to take down oversized hoardings present on their lands.

The BMC said in a release issued on May 15, that the notices have been sent to the authorities for the removal of hoardings above 40 x 40 feet size, under Section 30 (2) (V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The release stated, “Taking into consideration the geographical position of Mumbai, the coastal region, its weather and wind conditions, the civic body has decided not to permit the erection of hoardings larger than 40×40 feet in size.”

Additionally, the BMC has said that it has undertaken the demolition of illegal hoardings on “war footing” and has already begun demolition of the remaining three hoardings GRP’s land in Ghatkopar, claiming that they were erected without proper authorisation and permission.

“The three hoardings at Chheda Nagar will be demolished, taking the wind speed into consideration,” the BMC said.

As per reports, the BMC has already removed a large hoarding of a sweet shop outside Malad railway station in Mumbai. Several citizens had complained about the hoarding via social media.