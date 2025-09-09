Nepal protests: Air India, IndiGo ground all Kathmandu flights, issue advisories

Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo have cancelled all flights between Delhi and Kathmandu on Tuesday after Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport was shut down amid violent anti-government protests.

The protests erupted following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's controversial ban on social media apps and platforms.

The unrest, largely led by Gen Z demonstrators, quickly turned violent, forcing the government to impose curfews across Kathmandu and several other cities. On Tuesday, Oli tendered his resignation as the crisis deepened.

Air India, in a statement, announced the cancellation of multiple flights on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route, including AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates,” the airline said.

IndiGo also confirmed the suspension of operations to and from Kathmandu. The airline assured passengers of flexible alternatives.

"If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," IndiGo said in a post on X, while advising customers to check official channels for real-time advisories.

Travel Advisory



In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now.



If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 9, 2025

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Indian nationals in Nepal to remain cautious and follow local guidelines. "Authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the MEA stated.