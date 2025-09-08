No TikTok return, says Centre | OpenAI plans Rs 300 cr Ad blitz in India | Nepal’s GenZ protests & social media ban explained

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Centre rules out re-entry of TikTok; Ashwini Vaishnaw says "There is absolutely no proposal"

The Centre has ruled out any plans to lift the TikTok ban in India, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed. While Chinese investments may return, they will follow clear policies, and India remains open to technology partnerships in electronics and semiconductors.

OpenAI’s boldest marketing bet in India: a likely ₹300 crore Ad war chest

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is rewriting its playbook in India with an aggressive marketing push. After years of frugality, the AI giant is now ramping up ad spends in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets, with estimates pegging its 2025 India allocation between ₹200–300 crore annually. As the AI giant celebrates crossing 4x user growth in India over the past year, the company is placing a massive bet on India led marketing strategy.

Explained: Nepal’s social media ban, protests and GenZ uprising against govt control & corruption

Across the streets of the Nepali capital, tens of thousands of young demonstrators - driven by Generation Z - have ignited one of the country’s most fervent public protests in recent memory. Their trigger? A sweeping government order blocking 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, X, Reddit, LinkedIn, Signal and Pinterest, after these companies failed to register with authorities.

“Bullish across our portfolio”: Godrej Consumer’s Sudhir Sitapati hails GST rationalisation

Godrej Consumer Products expects a significant boost to consumption across sectors following the government’s recent income tax cuts and GST rationalisation, according to its Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati, who also serves as Chairman of the CII National Committee on FMCG.

“I would like to thank the government. Both the income tax cut and the reduction in GST across the board will spur consumption,” Sitapati said. “Consumption has been a bit soft for a few years, but we have no doubt that this combination of income tax and GST measures will boost growth across sectors. I say this not just for Godrej Consumer, but wearing my CII FMCG hat as well.”

SC allows Cognizant to use Hexagonal logo in India amid ongoing legal battle

The Supreme Court has permitted Cognizant Technology Solutions to use its hexagonal logo in India, according to a Moneycontrol report. The decision comes after the IT major challenged a Bombay High Court directive that had earlier barred it from using the logo in the country.

Despite the interim relief, the case will continue to be heard in the apex court. As of now, Cognizant’s social media handles only display its name—without the disputed logo.