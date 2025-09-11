YouTube's India-first rural ad targeting | Crackdown on fake news | Delhi HC backs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in personality rights plea

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Parliamentary panel flags fake news as ‘serious threat’; calls for stricter penalties, fact-checks across media
In its draft report adopted on September 9, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, recommended amending penal provisions, increasing fines, and fixing accountability for creators, publishers and platforms responsible for misinformation.
YouTube rolls out India-first-rural-urban ad targeting ahead of festive season
Alongside the targeting solution, YouTube introduced an immersive masthead ad format for connected televisions (CTV) in India. Its masthead, the most prominent ad placement, will help brands drive awareness and traffic during key cultural and festive moments.
Radio ad volumes grow 3% in H1 2025; Services, Auto, BFSI sector lead: TAM
India’s radio advertising market posted a modest 3% growth in ad volumes during January–June 2025 as compared to same period in the preceeding year, according to data from TAM AdEx, which tracks over 110 radio stations in association with RCS India.
Piyush Goyal calls for mandatory after-sales support as safeguard for consumers
The Minister observed that there have been cases where companies set up operations in India, only to wind up and leave after some time, creating challenges for customers who had purchased their products.
Delhi HC backs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, rules personality rights breach erodes celebrity dignity
The Delhi High Court on September 9 granted interim protection to Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, upholding her publicity and personality rights against unauthorized commercial exploitation and misuse of her image.
